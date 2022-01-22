Region's anglers enjoy the dry conditions

sport, local-sport,

G'day, fishos. It was a little unusual to have a dry week for a change, eh? Even the fish would have enjoyed the break, I reckon! These rain events over the past year or so have led to the unusual circumstance of us seeing Dart (92 per cent) and Hume (99 per cent) holding a hell of a lot more water than we're used to seeing in both at this time of year. This time last year they were at 62 per cent and 56 per cent respectively. It makes you wonder what percentages both might be carrying at the end of summer, considering there's been very little demand on those two from irrigators up to this point of the season. If lack of demand continues, and we keep getting a drop or two here and there, what will the plan be for both heading into our traditional wet months? It's a constant balancing act for those in charge, no pressure, I'm sure. Dartmouth (92.2 per cent): has been steadily rising since about March 2020 and has jumped a fair bit again this week, around one and a bit per cent, in fact. A mate headed up the top end of Dart early in the week and tells me that recent rains and rising water are making it tough to fish that part of the lake. Both the Gibbo and the Mitta run dirty with every rain event, due to lack of vegetation after those horrendous fires a couple of years ago. The floating timber is not only a hazard while travelling, but it's also become nigh impossible to get through the log jams once you get back into the top end of those major tributaries. All of the reports we've had from those fishing the rest of the dam have been positive but still revolve around being able to get your lures down to anywhere between 10 to 20 metres. Streams: were a bit of a wipe-out last weekend in most areas but after a dry week, should be spot on for this weekend. Hoppers and crickets should be unbeatable baits, if you're nimble enough to catch the little buggers! If you haven't chased them before, both are sluggish very early in the mornings, and much simpler to grab hold of. An empty drink bottle is the ideal container to store them in. Lake Mulwala: has had a couple of whoppers pulled in lately. Swimbaits and surface lures still seem to be nailing them despite cloudy water and weed issues. There's been a reasonable number of decent ones picked up by bait fishos in that area as well. Nillacoote: has been going gangbusters on the yellas for a while. It would be well worth a shot if you're looking for a change of scenery. Hope you have a great weekend. Hume Dam remains the destination of choice for a lot of locals, as well as other fishos from far and wide. After having what looks to have been a very successful breeding season, there's now a gazillion (not sure that's a word) small reddies mixed amongst the better fish, and a lot of fishos are struggling to find those bigger ones. In a lot of cases, there's better fish amongst them; if not, you simply have to leave the little blokes to find the bigger ones. Upsizing your plastics, baits or lures is another way of eliminating a few of those small fish too. Don't be afraid to fish shallower water, a lot of better fish are hunting those smaller ones into the shallows and around those water weeds, with some good bags of decent reddies being pulled from those edges. Doing that will also give you a great chance of picking up a yella or two, as they seem to be having a bit of a crack at the minute on both bait and lure. My young bloke, Ben, ducked out on Thursday for a couple of hours trolling and casting to target yellas and cod and managed three cod and two yellas! The cod weren't monsters, biggest 500mm and best yella was 550mm. The Murray, below Albury, has dropped a bit, so there should be a few more snags visible to tie up to or cast at. There's been a couple of belters caught in the past couple of weeks on surface lures and swimbaits and reasonable numbers caught by bait fishos too. Send your fishing photos and details of your catch to 0475 953 605.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/e22367f2-360f-4356-8b42-06b3f951b8f4.JPG/r0_265_762_696_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg