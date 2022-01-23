news, local-news,

A one-in-100-year flood is always devastating on any community at every level. When that type of extreme storm event happens twice within days, like it did in Albury this month, the physical damage and emotional toll are compounded. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Albury's average January rainfall is 40 millimetres but the city has already recorded almost 140 millimetres in those two storms alone. With 10 days left to run in the month, yet more storms are forecast by as early as mid-week. This week Albury City Council applied for emergency declaration status to get money to help repair community and public assets impacted by the storms, which hit the region within 10 days of each other. However, many people are still left shouldering their own load as they mop up the mess in and around their homes. About 30 residents were flooded in Thurgoona's Murray Park Estate last Friday. IN OTHER NEWS: Mark Baker and Nancy Walters lost all of their landscaping when water banked up to 1 metre high on their fenceline had nowhere to go. Inside their home, the floor is starting to lift. Another Murray Park Estate resident Chris Pidd sustained $25,000 damage to his home in the recent storm. Mr Pidd, who is a suicide prevention worker, said the psychological impacts of the floods should not be underestimated. He said bureaucrats and engineers needed to understand the emotional toll on the community. "The emotional impact is enormous and it doesn't stop when the rain stops," he said. Like Mr Pidd suggested, Albury City Council needs to keep the information flowing and people impacted by the floods need to look out for each other. Sadly, the floods come just as coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout the region. With the pandemic simmering away, people still need to stay connected with friends and neighbours wherever and however possible, exercise often and eat well. While the weather is out of our control, we can still influence how we front up each day in the best state of mind. MORE COMMENT

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/2ba0723c-99d0-4744-ae67-e102df85b9d8.jpg/r0_221_5568_3367_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg