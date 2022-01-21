news, local-news,

Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman officially started his campaign in Wangaratta on Friday. The former soldier, with a career in agriculture, manufacturing and supply chain logistics, said his main priorities were infrastructure projects, attracting medium to large scale manufacturing, technology for agriculture, trade increases and tourism for the region. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Lyman has children living and attending school in Wangaratta and spoke about his vision if he was to win the seat ahead of Independent member Helen Haines. "Indi is a place our children can thrive, and live a balanced and fulfilling life with access to education, health, jobs, and recreation - without having to leave the region," Mr Lyman said. Senator Jane Hume and Benambra MP Bill Tilley attended the launch. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

