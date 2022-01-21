sport, local-sport,

Brumbies Rugby have announced they will be playing three games at two venues on the Border over the next two months. First will be a Brumbies Super W trial game against Melbourne Rebels at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday February 12. The Brumbies Runners A team will then travel for two fixtures against a Rebels A selection, the first also at Lavington on Saturday March 12, with Greenfield Park hosting the second two weeks later on Saturday March 26. ALSO IN SPORT: "We're pleased to be bringing these three key games to Albury," Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said. "The new Lavington Sports Ground is a tremendous facility and we're excited to see our Super W and Runners teams play there for the first time. "We hope the Albury community will come out in force to enjoy what should be three fantastic games." Brumbies represent the ACT and southern NSW in the Super Rugby and Super W competitions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

