The head of the NSW teachers union has conceded there will be interruptions to the start of the school year as the wait for the state government's plan to get back to the classroom continues. NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said there was no way to avoid disruptions early in the year due to the number of COVID-19 cases across the state. Mr Gavrielatos said strategies, including the use of rapid antigen testing, must be implemented to minimise the risk of the highly-contagious Omicron strain. "The modelling and experiences from overseas tells us that there is likely to be high levels of infection in our schools and, as a result, high levels of absenteeism, which may render schools non-operational," Mr Gavrielatos. "What we have been insisting on in our discussions with senior officials is the bolstering of all risk-mitigation strategies available to us. IN OTHER NEWS: "We have recommended that they (rapid antigen tests) be used as a 'surveillance' approach, where both teachers and students are tested twice a week. "While rapid antigen tests are an important line of defence, we need to ensure that masks and mask-wearing requirements are such that they maximise protection in our schools. The government must also act further on improving ventilation and air quality to ensure schools are as safe as possible." NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Friday rapid antigen testing would play a "short-term" role in schools and childcare returning for term 1 on January 28. The Victorian government has also yet to release its back to school plan.

