More than $1 million in federal government funding has been put towards a road extension at the Logic industrial hub at Barnawartha North. The government will invest $1,082,062 into the priority project for the Indi electorate on Roche Drive, to provide access to a significant new development within the estate. Wodonga Council will deliver the project which falls under the third phase of the government's $2.5 billion Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program. Cash will go towards the construction of a new road to extend Roche Drive by approximately 275 metres, which will allow the development of an advanced manufacturing facility, set to employ 100 staff. Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton explained there were several benefits to come from the funding announcement. "This contribution from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure fund for Logic is a great outcome that will enable further investment at the site and create more jobs for our community," Cr Poulton said. "The extension of Roche Drive opens up more land at Logic and the road project, which includes a contribution from the council, will be completed later this year. IN OTHER NEWS: "We have recently completed the process to sell land on Roche Drive for a new manufacturing facility and hope to be able to share details on this ... soon." Senator for Victoria Bridget McKenzie said the funding reflected Wodonga Council's top priorities and will ensure the needs of the community are met. "With the challenges presented by COVID-19, bushfires, floods and other events, the past couple of years have been tough for communities, businesses and local councils," she said. "That's why we have moved quickly to approve funding for this important project in North East Victoria, paving the way for shovels to hit the dirt to make them a reality. "This will provide a vital boost for our local communities, backing local jobs and economic growth while delivering lasting upgrades that will benefit residents for years to come."

