Police make arrest in Melbourne following fatal Wodonga shooting

Police have arrested a man following an alleged murder in Wodonga. Detectives arrested Benjamin Stiler in Melbourne late on Friday night following the death of Duwayne Johnson in Wodonga on Sunday last week. Members of the Special Operations Group helped take the 25-year-old into custody in Ascot Vale about 9pm after a major police operation and public appeal to find him. Mr Johnson was found deceased on Woodland Street following an alleged incident about 3am last Sunday. Police will allege he was shot before the accused man fled the scene. A police spokesman said the arrest was a positive result. "It was an exhaustive investigation in conjunction with NSW and South Australian police and involved many units from Melbourne all working together," the spokesman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Community safety was the number one priority and apprehending this male was the focus of all the police on both sides of the border and our dedicated members of the crime department." Mr Johnson's loved ones had planned to walk from the scene of his death to Albury on Sunday in honour of his life. Stiler is assisting police. Charges have not been laid.

