The Murray Darling Basin Authority is trialling a new method of releasing water over the weekend, in a bid to improve downstream water quality. MDBA acting executive director of river management, Andrew Kremor, said water was being released through spill gates over the weekend in an attempt to increased dissolved oxygen levels. The technique will then be assessed. IN OTHER NEWS: He said dissolved oxygen levels remained low immediately downstream of the dam for several kilometres, even though the MDBA has been releasing water through the valves to increase aeration, and compressed air has been added to water releases through the power station earlier this month. "The very high levels of bushfire residue which entered the lake over the past few years has led to complex processes that use up a lot of the available oxygen in the lower layers of the lake," Dr Kremor said. "A drop in oxygen can make it difficult for fish and other aquatic animals to breathe, so we have tried valve releases to create a spray which aerates the water as it hits the river, and air has been added to releases through the power station." Dr Kremor said at this time there had been no impacts from these low dissolved oxygen levels on aquatic organisms or town drinking supplies. He said by actively maintaining or increasing the dissolved oxygen levels it is hoped that this will continue to be the case. "This trial is being considered as recent water quality monitoring has shown that dissolved oxygen levels are much better in the upper layers of the lake, compared with the lower levels where water is released through the power station and outlet valves," Dr Kremor said. If the weekend trial is deemed successful, the MDBA may consider continuing to use the spillway to assist with improving dissolved oxygen levels.

