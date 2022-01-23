sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga's Ollie Hollands has been training with the Geelong Cats. The 18-year-old spent a week alongside Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Mark Blicavs as part of his involvement with the AFL Academy. Hollands, who made his senior Ovens and Murray debut last season, trained three times with the 2020 grand finalists and spent time one-on-one with some of the AFL's biggest names. "It was an incredible experience," Hollands said. "It's a dream to be able to experience that every day so to be able to do it for a week and have the support from those guys was so awesome. "Speaking to Joel, it was about going back to the basics and playing footy for why you love it, for the pure passion for the game. "There were plenty of things we went over in terms of game-related stuff, body positioning and how I can help myself to be the best player I can." Hollands was named in the AFL Academy squad in December along with 29 other draft prospects. "It's crazy," he said. "I'm very humbled to be picked in the side. "Last year was a big year for me in terms of getting that recognition but I'm not done yet, there's still so much more to show. ALSO IN SPORT: "I'm really happy where I finished off last year and I can't wait to get stuck into this season." Hollands, whose older brother Elijah plays for the Gold Coast Suns, has vowed to build on his Cats experience by taking every opportunity that comes his way in 2022. "I'm hoping to play some good footy at Geelong Grammar and come away with an APS premiership," he said. "I'm hoping to get picked in the VIC Country Championships, play the best footy I can for the team and come away with a few wins there. "With the AFL Academy, we play Collingwood in a VFL game around May so hopefully I can play my best in that." Ollie and Elijah are the sons of former Richmond player Ben Hollands. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/9126587a-3524-4034-8c47-44a3252a9673.jpg/r0_137_960_679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg