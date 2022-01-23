sport, australian-rules-football,

The Murray Bushrangers showcased the talent of 10 debutants during their round one NAB League win against Bendigo Pioneers in Yarrawonga on Saturday. Bushrangers' assistant coach Mario De Santa-ana said it was a first for the club, with the league also increasing quarters to 20 minutes this season. "It's probably the highest number of debutants we've had in a NAB game," De Santa-ana said. "Usually we might have two or three. "There was a level of anxiety and nerves for the 10 players especially being their first game at this level. "But for the other girls, the last two years have been so up and down with Covid restrictions and border closures. "I think it was a combination of anxiety and relief that they were actually playing." The under-19s defeated the Pioneers by 37-points at J.C Lowe Oval. Lavington's Zarlie Goldsworthy dominated in the midfield for the Bushrangers in what was a standout performance to get the season under way. "She was only off the ground for about two minutes of the game and kicked four goals," De Santa-ana said. Wodonga Raiders' Kloe McElhinney and Lavington's Kaylea Kobzan were strong in defence, while Thurgoona youngster Bella Browne proved she belongs out on the field. ALSO IN SPORT: "She (Browne) is only 15 and played in numerous positions and demonstrated that she has the ability to compete at the elite level," De Santa-ana said. "The Pioneers have had the wood on us for a couple of years now, so it was really good to turn that around and get over the line." India Lehman booted three goals, while Mindy Quade kicked two. Keeley Skepper, Samantha Peppler, Destiny Dodd and Browne were also goal scorers. The girls were faced with warm playing conditions for their opening game, with the mercury peaking at 31 in Yarrawonga on Saturday. The Bushrangers' under-17s Futures side put up a hard fight but were overrun by the Pioneers earlier in the day. An additional 15 debutants took to the field for the side in that clash, with many of the players currently only 14 and 15-years-of-age. "They were extremely young," De Santa-ana said. "We were really happy with the way they played and can see that with further development they will develop into NAB players in the next couple of years for us." The Bushrangers will now prepare to take on Geelong Falcons at Bendigo's Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

