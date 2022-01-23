news, local-news,

For the first time in about 25 years the Australian Professional Rodeo Association national finals were held in Victoria, with the Chiltern Rodeo Club hosting rounds one and two of the event on Friday and Saturday night. Club president Michael Phibbs said more than 3000 people attended over the weekend. "Saturday night we had a lot of people who traveled from far away, the town was booked out, so that was pretty good," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Everyone's coming and everyone's shopping ... it helps not only this community, but every other community that they go through, they can stop there and get fuel, they stop there and get a drink and they come here and leave good reports about our bakery and all that." Mr Phibb said it was the first time in at least 25 years the finals had ever been held in Victoria. "No one puts in for them, so we put in for them and we got them here," he said. Chiltern's Jarrod McKane won the bareback bronco riding competition and is in the running for the Australian title. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/858142c9-2992-4fd4-9fe3-279853b5b27d.jpg/r12_284_6063_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg