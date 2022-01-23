news, local-news,

There's been 23 days since the start of the year, but the Wodonga SES unit have spent 21 of those responding to community requests for assistance. Volunteer and Wodonga unit controller Cameron O'Brien said it had been a busy start to the year for the service. "Since the first of January, we've now done 122 requests for assistance," he said. "Most of those, 68 or 69 of those, were from that storm on Friday 14th, so they were mostly trees down over roads or onto structures. "Then we've done three road crashes, two marine incidents - so one was a car into the lake and the other one was a sinking vessel. IN OTHER NEWS: "All bar two days in January we've had a job or at least one job." Mr O'Brien said the Wodonga Unit was now asking the community to return the help by donating money for a new sandbagging area at the unit headquarters on Victoria Cross Parade. "At the moment our sand that we use for filling sandbags is just dumped wherever the dump truck puts it," he said. "So we're aiming to build a concrete pad with meter to half meter high walls around three sides, so then that way it gives us a nice flat form to actually shovel the sand out. "And it will obviously give us the ability to have some cover over it with a marquee, so when it rains our volunteers aren't getting saturated and so that the sand is easily accessible without potentially being in the middle of where our vehicles park." Mr O'Brien said the bagging platform would make it easier and safer for the volunteers. "By doing those two things it means we're actually in a better position to be able to help our community when our community needs that help," he said. To donate go here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/4664e9d1-9e75-4053-81eb-f44dc05ddc60.jpg/r0_13_842_489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg