Rand captain Bryce Swift helped put his side back on the winner's list with a 50 not out display against Holbrook on Saturday. The Brookers posted a total of 116 before the home side chased them down in 24 overs. After falling to Walla last round, Swift admitted it was good to see his side bounce back, despite being without two of their players. "Hopefully we can get our team back to full strength and get going again," Swift said. Will Swift also finished not out for the day with 28 runs and two wickets. ALSO IN SPORT: Lewis Bowen was the best with the bat for the Brookers making a total of 37, while Ben Parker and Ben Jones took a wicket each. In other Cricket Albury Wodonga Hume first grade matches contested on the weekend, The Rock Yerong Creek remain the ladder leaders after landing a win against Osborne. Walla was too good for Culcairn, while Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock defeated Henty.

