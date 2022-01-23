sport, local-sport,

Yackandandah remain undefeated in the CAW District first grade competition after taking down Baranduda in Saturday's top of the table clash. The Roos won the toss and batted first to make a total of 183, with the home side stopping short in response with 155 runs. "It was a finals like game," Yackandandah skipper Bailey Glass said. "They (Baranduda) had pressure on us from ball one. "We came out on top, but it could have gone either way." Jay Hillary performed well with the bat to land the victors 84 runs. "He's been excellent," Glass said. "I put him up the order a bit since we lost Coop (Cooper Garoni), and I couldn't fault him. "Give him a job and he'll do it every week. "He's been excellent with the gloves as well." ALSO IN SPORT: Mick Walker aided the side with four wickets. "We can always rely on him," Glass said. "He does it every week and has for the last 20 years." Luke Bartley made 63 runs for Baranduda, while teammate Martyn Allwood took three wickets. Despite being nine points clear on top of the ladder, Glass recognises that now isn't the time to take the foot off the pedal. "We want to keep the momentum, we don't want to relax now," he said. Yackandandah will next face Bethanga for a round 10 clash. In other District games on the weekend, Barnawartha/Chiltern were defeated by Bethanga, Eskdale were too strong for Mt Beauty and Dederang took down Kiewa.

