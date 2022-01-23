Beer, gin and bad choices lead to crash on way to Macca's

news, court-and-crime,

A man who drunkenly crashed his car while trying to drive to McDonald's says beer, gin, a lack of sleep and poor decision making were the cause. Jake Leon Brudenell has told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court he's "quite remorseful and it was a stupid decision" to get behind the wheel. He had been at a wedding in March last year before going to bed, waking up, and going for a drive. Police were alerted after Brudenell crashed his car off the Snow Road at Whorouly East and hit a large wooden fence post. The impact caused the vehicle to spin a slide sideways before coming to a stop with significant damage to the front end. Brudenell was taken to hospital and a blood test revealed he had an alcohol level of 0.199. IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard he knew there was a McDonald's somewhere nearby and he had been on his way to get food. "I really want to move past this as soon as possible," the Melbourne man said. Brudenell said he'd done a lot of thinking about the incident since the crash. Magistrate Peter Dunn said the outcome could have been far worse. "Well it's very fortunate that no-one was injured, including yourself," Mr Dunn said. Brudenell said he had someone close to him who wasn't as lucky. Police didn't take his licence off him immediately after the crash. Mr Dunn imposed a $1000 fine and said he would be able to reapply for his licence at the end of a 19 month disqualification period. He will require an interlock once he is back on the road. "Don't drive until VicRoads say you can," Mr Dunn said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/db3bebfc-e8ff-4fac-b7ca-2e4187c376eb.jpg/r630_127_1075_378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg