The next generation of the Boulton dynasty showed their class at the Wangaratta Gift on Saturday night. Gabriella Boulton won the women's race for the second time, running the 120m in 13.9 seconds ahead of Helen Pretorius (13.99) and Bella Pasquali (14.07), while Jack Boulton was second in the men's Gift. Aiden Green crossed the line first in 12.30, with Boulton clocking 12.51 and Albury-based Zimbabwean Munashe Hove completing the podium in 12.53. Gabriella Boulton had earlier been beaten by Pretorius in the open 70m final with a solid crowd watching the action unfold at Norm Minns Oval. "I've watched the Boultons run since they were young kids and the pair of them are very self-motivated, high-quality athletes," Wangaratta Sports Club president Paul Hughes said. "We were really pleased with the fields for the Gifts. "We had very strong athletes in the final. "We had a stable come down from Canberra and runners coming across from South Australia and the Gold Coast. "There was a high standard of racing, probably the strongest fields we've had in the Gifts for a number of years." In near-perfect conditions, Jesse Patterson (12.48) won the restricted 120m ahead of Jack Wolff (12.56) and Matthew Warren (12.82) while Michael Dinan (45.83) beat brother Matt Dinan (46.34) and Leigh Bennett (48.33) to claim the open 400m title. Isabella Antonio won the women's 400m in 56.29 and the under-18 restricted 400m was claimed by Olivia Barbour in 50.28. There was victory for Xavier Sanchez (7.70) in the under-18 70m, with Clint Anderson (1:56.18) and Glenn McMillan (4:09.87) winners of the open 800m and open 1600m respectively. ALSO IN SPORT: Jeff Sargent won the 120m in 13.30 and Mitchell Palmer took out the 300m in 36.50. For the first time at the event, females were competing for the same prize money as the men. "It's a policy of the Victorian Athletic League for all clubs to move that way and neither we nor our major sponsor had any hesitation in that being the case," Hughes said. "The Stawell Gift has been running equal prize money for five years and it's seen an increase in the participation and the quality of the female athletes racing with the Victorian Athletic League. "The two things go hand-in-hand. "It's not until you put the equal prize money on the table that participation grows and now they're almost on a par anyway." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

