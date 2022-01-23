No charges after man shot in torso in East Albury

news, court-and-crime,

Police are yet to press charges after a man was shot during an argument in East Albury. Officers and paramedics were called to an Eastern Circuit home on Tuesday night after the victim was shot in the torso. The 38-year-old man was taken to Albury hospital with non-life threatening injuries. IN OTHER NEWS: He was later discharged. A crime scene was established at the home and in two other locations. A police spokesman on Sunday said the matter was still being investigated.

