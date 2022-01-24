news, local-news,

A Border mother says the Victorian government isn't prepared enough to send children back to school safely, after it announced that all students and staff would do twice-weekly rapid antigen testing in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state government confirmed all students will be back on day one for term one, with millions of rapid tests to be distributed to schools and early childhood centres. School and early childhood staff will also be required to get third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by February 25 to continue working in education settings. Cobram resident Leigh Tomlin said she was concerned about sending her son back to school. "I think they should hold school off for at least the first term and give themselves time to get organised," she said. "They're not organised, it's like lets let the bull out of the paddock and then shut the gate and then we'll think about what we're going to do. "It's just let it rip and then we'll make it up as we go." IN OTHER NEWS: In contrast, Tallangatta Secondary College teacher and parent Kerryn McCormack said she was relieved to be going back to school. "We've had two very disrupted years, so I'm relieved we're going back, but I wanted to make sure that we had safety plans in place to protect the staff and students," she said. Ms McCormack said it would have been very difficult for her to home school her son for again. "He has Aspergers syndrome, so he doesn't really function very well when it's remote learning," she said. "I found it very difficult when he's trying to learn from home and i'm trying to teach from home at the same time and just trying to coordinate everything. "So I'm really glad he wont be trying to start his VCE while remote learning."

