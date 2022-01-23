sport, local-sport,

An eight goal display by Chelsea Isaac saw the Pool Pirates victorious against Northside/Wodonga in A-grade women's water polo yesterday. Isaac scored four goals in the final quarter to help the Pirates to the 14-4 win at the Albury Swim Centre. Isaac had already scored 18 goals from five matches played this season, topped only by Sharks' star Leah Dodd who leads the way with 47. The Pirates were also well supported by Ryleigh Hogan who landed four goals. Ally Christie and Pip Barclay also found the back of the net on two occasions each for the Stingrays. In the other women's match, Sharks defeated Albury Tigers 19-7. Phebe McLeod and Jodie Millett both scored four goals each in the pool, while Lucy McInnes stared for the Tigers to also score on four occasions. ALSO IN SPORT: The Sharks posted a win in the men's A-grade competition, defeating the Pool Pirates by 13 goals. Ben Douglass and Will Gould yet again put forward strong performances to both have five goals next to their names. Pirates' coach Andrew Gott led by example to score two goals, while Charlie Murphy followed suit. In the final match of the weekend, Albury once again upset last season's premiers Northside. Tom Duck and Zac Williams were the strongest in front of the goal to secure scoring opportunities for the Tigers, while Trent Remington and Rex Gallaher scored four of the Stingrays' five goals. Next week is a bye round for all A-grade Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association men's and women's matches, with some players preparing to take part in the Canberra Cup.

