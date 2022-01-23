Former Benalla member Denise Allen dies after cancer battle

news, local-news,

Former Member for Benalla Denise Allen has died following a battle with illness. The 68-year-old Labor politician had held the seat from 2000 to 2002 following a by-election. She passed away, surrounded by family members, on Saturday after fighting cancer. Ms Allen had been receiving treatment at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. Her family thanked staff for their "exceptional care, compassion and humanity in caring for Denise in her final weeks". Funeral arrangements will be made in the coming week.

