Knowing when it's time to call a vet vital

There are many reasons why your pet may have an upset stomach, although there is one very common cause - they ate something they shouldn't have! Pets are curious creatures and are always putting things in their mouth. Ongoing vomiting and diarrhoea are signs that your pet's body may be trying to expel something that shouldn't be in their system. Other triggers for tummy upsets can include bacterial imbalances and chronic conditions such as food sensitivities. The most common signs of an upset stomach in your pet are diarrhoea and vomiting. If your pet feels nauseous, they may also eat grass to induce vomiting. Other signs can include decreased or loss of appetite, drinking less water, lethargy, seeming depressed, looking uncomfortable and licking their lips. So, when is it time to call your vet? Monitoring your fur babies for symptoms is the key. If they are consistently uncomfortable or their signs worsen at any point, call your vet. Watch for increasing discomfort or pain, having more than two episodes of vomiting or diarrhoea, blood in their vomit or stool, weakness or collapse and complete inappetence. These can be signs of something more sinister. If you realise that your pet has potentially eaten something they shouldn't have, like a toxic plant, poisonous food or chemical, you should seek veterinary advice immediately. While it is crucial to consult your veterinarian before administering any 'home remedies' to your pet, you can consider trying one of these options initially. When your dog's stomach is trying to get rid of something, it can be helpful to fast them for 12-24 hours to reduce adding more food into the mix. It is important to talk to your vet first, however, as some patients should not be fasted, for example, toy breeds or those with other disease. Consider feeding a bland diet, including boiled chicken and rice in small quantities to reduce the reactivity of the stomach. Plenty of access to water and rest will never go astray either. Most dogs will experience an upset stomach from time to time. However, knowing when to call a professional or visit your family vet clinic is imperative. If their symptoms are lasting for longer than 24 hours, a trip to the vet might be in order.

