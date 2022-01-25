news, court-and-crime,

A former football club treasurer accused of defrauding the side of nearly $185,000 will contest the charges. Professional accountant Bradley James Tyrell, 41, was charged last month after allegedly taking money from Hume League club Rand-Walbundrie-Walla over nearly three years. Police allege Tyrell dishonestly obtained $184,950 from the club, where he had been treasurer for several years. The Springdale Heights man's matter was mentioned in Albury Local Court on Monday, where he entered not guilty pleas on 42 charges. Forty-one charges relate to obtaining financial advantage by deception and one charge relates to an attempt to obtain financial advantage by deception. IN OTHER NEWS: Police allege the first offence, at Walbundrie, occurred on April 7, 2017 and involved the unauthorised withdrawal of $3980. Police allege the offending continued until March 28, 2020. Tyrell allegedly withdrew cash and transferred money to his own Commonwealth Bank account. He is also accused of transferring money to his Wodonga business, Vivid Accountants and Advisors, into his wife's Commonwealth Bank account, and into a Westpac Bank account held by Roha Pty Ltd. The alleged transfers ranged from $529 to $25,000. Albury detectives ran a lengthy investigation from May 2020 after receiving reports the club had been defrauded. Tyrell was charged on December 10 last year. The matter will return to court on April 4.

