The COVID-19 outbreak at Bupa Wodonga has grown to 55 cases, a federal government surveillance report shows. The Health Department's weekly report detailing COVID-19 in residential aged care facilities nationally did not contain the Wodonga outbreak on January 7 or January 14. However, there has been a change in reporting and the snapshot published at the end of last week shows that as at January 20, there were 24 active cases in residents and 31 active cases in staff. One resident has also died, the report shows. Bupa first became aware of a probable case at its Wodonga facility on January 2 and the home was closed to all visitors while residents and staff were tested. Two residents were positive with one receiving care in hospital. Five days later, eight residents and 14 team members were COVID-positive. Across the country, there are 19,059 active cases related to 1198 residential aged care facilities. Three million rapid antigen tests will be going to aged care facilities this week. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the provision of free RATs to concession card holders through pharmacies has started. "We are expecting to see 800 (pharmacies) growing to 1000 in the first phase, which is commencing today and tomorrow," he said. "If you have symptoms, do not go to your pharmacy. "If you have symptoms, please go to the state testing clinics which have in place the safety protocols for people who are potentially infectious." Mr Hunt said there had been a "clear decrease" in cases and hospitalisations generally. "We are seeing now clear signs that this Omicron wave, at least in NSW, Victoria and the ACT has peaked," he said. "Last week, we saw the highest vaccination day, of 353,000, during the course of not just the roll-out but within Australian history." There were 25 new cases in Wodonga (bringing active cases to 276), 16 in Alpine, 12 in Wangaratta, nine in Moira, four in Towong and three in Indigo. There are 1157 active cases in Albury. IN OTHER NEWS: The COVID-19 outbreaks in Australian residential aged care facilities weekly snapshot also detailed over Border and North East homes managing cases. They include St Catherine's Hostel Wangaratta (1 resident, 10 staff), Alpine Health Hawthorn Village MPS (2 staff), Albury Wodonga Health Residential Care Program (2 residents), Beechworth Aged Care (3 residents, 1 staff), Murray Vale Shalem Hostel (1 resident), and Japara Albury (2 staff).

