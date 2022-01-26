news, local-news,

THE next generation is getting to the bottom of life's big questions. What was life like before the internet? How old should you be to have a smart phone? How come adults drink to have fun? After three attempts owing to the global pandemic, HotHouse Theatre finally opened its heart-warming and thought-provoking season of I've Been Meaning To Ask You at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday night. Nineteen Border-based 9-13-year-olds seek answers to the questions they've always wanted to ask set against a rocking retro soundtrack. Working with Queensland independent company The Good Room, the youngsters nail a riveting one-hour, tell-all performance. Lily Fruend, 12, and Connor Skillicoin, 13, got involved in the show to hone their acting skills. The pair worked on a duologue based around the experience of the last two people left on Earth. "It's been really exciting and I've met a lot of new friends and it's good work experience if I become an actor," Connor said. IN OTHER NEWS: Tayah Merlin, 12, worked on a monologue about leadership: "It was based on a question that came out of a community survey: Why do our leaders suck?" HotHouse Theatre artistic director and chief executive Karla Conway said youth collided with experience as wisdom emanated from all ages. "What I love about this work is that it predicates on the spirit of youth and how that translates through the ages," she said. "We're never too old to start again or to pursue our dreams. It's pure joy on stage and leaves you feeling a sense of optimism and hope, which is what we all need right now!" I've Been Meaning To Ask You will appeal to primary school age to those in their prime. It runs on Thursday, 1pm and 7pm, Friday, 7pm plus a post-show Q and A, and Saturday, 1pm and 7pm. For tickets visit hothousetheatre.com.au.

