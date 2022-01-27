news, local-news,

Squash is more than a game for a group of Border and North East women. Retired ICU nurse Shirley McMahon started to play the sport socially in Wodonga 45 years ago and is eager to get back on the court every week. Mrs McMahon travels in from Sandy Creek and is among eight members who meet from across the region. Others hail from Albury, Wodonga, Eskdale, Bethanga and Baranduda and range in age from mid-30s to 81. While squash is what brings them together, it's having like-minded people around to talk with that means the most. "We're fairly good friends and we stand by each other if anything happens," Mrs McMahon said. "We don't meet socially, but a couple of times a year we'll go and have lunch and we'll get together around Christmas time and talk out our problems. "Our 81-year-old lost her husband last year and another one of our ladies in her 70s lost her husband too, so it just gives you somewhere else where you can talk and unload. "I think it helps to have another sounding board of people to help you do those things." IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs McMahon said between 30 and 40 members played socially when she joined, but there was some time away from the sport. "The squash courts in Wodonga did close at one stage and we were devastated," she said. "We went over to Albury and played at the SS and A Club for a little while to get it going again. "The Wodonga committee is now made up of squash players who wanted to keep it going and negotiated with council." Mrs McMahon said the group struggled when it was forced off the court due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The pandemic certainly didn't help because we couldn't play for so long. It leaves a hole when we can't go because we all love it," she said. "We all go away and have a break here and there and come back, but we'll all really happy to come back again. "Hopefully we can keep playing now because I think it's really important for all of us and it's good for us. "It's a good all-round thing for us to be doing." Joan Redman has had the longest involvement with the squash association at almost 50 years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/6cb98365-87b4-417b-b9eb-99bd07a1a6c4.jpg/r0_292_5754_3543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg