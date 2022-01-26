comment, opinion,

As we celebrate Australia Day today, we should remember that the line between pride and arrogance can be awfully thin. National pride can be, and often is, an ugly thing. Given that those of us who were born in Australia had no input into that outcome, it doesn't make sense that we could take pride in something so completely beyond our control. Pride, if we must feel it, surely applies only to the things we might create and achieve, not the things that just "are". There is no doubt we are blessed to live in this beautiful country. We can not rewrite history and we must acknowledge that this land was not settled by white people, it was invaded. If we are going to celebrate what it is to be Australian, then we must own the whole story of that. We must own the truth. It just is what it is, as they say. IN OTHER NEWS Australia Day: Border and North East honours recipients revealed PHOTOS'I love my disability': Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott We're on a road to nowhere, come on inside It would seem obvious the day should be marked on another date. Given that white history in Australia is such a short story, it's hard to fathom how people could be so offended at the concept of changing the date. Nonetheless, the real value of Australia Day is far removed from the offensive chest-beating antics indulged by some. Ironically, it's really about the opposite of that. It's about the quiet Australians who are out there every day doing good things for their communities, the ones who never beat their chests or seek recognition. They are truly humbled and surprised to be honoured, and always quick to point to family and other people who support them in their efforts. Today is the day we recognise and celebrate them and it is a worthy day. They do these things not because they are "good Australians", but because they are good people. That is the only value in this national day of celebration, and if we are truly embracing that as the point of the day - as we should - then we would surely see that it has little connection or relevance to the landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove. Today there will be gatherings all over Australia that embrace this celebration of good people, good organisations and unsung heroes. We will welcome new Australians and extend the hand of friendship. It's a bloody bonza thing to be a part of. We just need to do it on a different day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/addbdfb6-6ace-4835-a484-41cf9c41045a.jpg/r2_31_998_593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg