news, property,

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2 99 A family pleaser in size, features and location, this immaculate two-story home is set in East Albury and is sure to reward large, growing and multi-generational families seeking space to live, play and entertain under the one roof. With a choice of three living zones, two dining areas, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a grand scale alfresco entertaining area, this property will impress the most fastidious family home buyer. Constructed by award winning builders Hotondo Homes and flowing seamlessly over two stunning levels, the home is classic in design and stunning in presentation. The ground floor showcases a tiled, formal entry that leads to an elegant formal lounge with a stunning bay window and an adjoining formal dining area, both with warm timber floorboards. The stylish and oversized kitchen showcases a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher featured recessed ceiling, and an abundance of bench space and storage cabinets. The kitchen is integrated with the light-filled meal area and tiled, family room and offers sliding-door access to the alfresco area. A guest bedroom with a built-in robe, separate bathroom and a functional laundry complete the ground floor. An elegant timber staircase with a chandelier leads you upstairs to a further four bedrooms including the main with a luxurious, oversized ensuite, corner spa bath and walk-through robe. All other bedrooms offer built-in robes, timber floorboards and have access to a shared family bathroom. A multipurpose room is also located on this level and can be used as a rumpus room, media room or parents retreat. The home is fitted with gas ducted heating and ducted cooling. Other features include a large, undercover alfresco area ideal for relaxed entertaining with friends and family, a generous rear yard with an extensive market garden and garden shed. The rear yard benefits from side gate access and a double garage with a single roller door to the rear. The home is set on a level 738 square-metre allotment. Nestled in popular East Albury, the home is set within moments of the Albury Base Hospital, Border Cancer Hospital, East Albury IGA, Peards Nursery, Newmarket Hotel, Bunnings, and Albury Airport. For your weekly shop you're just a short three kilometre approx. drive to Albury CBD with its cafes, speciality shops, restaurants and cinema. The home is zoned for Albury Public School and Albury High School, and handy to the Albury-Thurgoona bike and walking track.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/132d9d26-f0aa-46c4-86d4-f9f211659176.jpg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg