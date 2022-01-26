Boy, 17, starts the new year off with high-range drink drive arrest

news, court-and-crime,

A probationary driver who is not yet of legal drinking age has faced court after getting behind the wheel during boozy New Year's Eve celebrations. Ethan Royal, 17, returned a high-range alcohol reading after being intercepted by members of the Albury Highway Patrol in the early hours of 2022. He had been drinking vodka shots with his girlfriend and was caught with a reading of 0.152 on David Street, near Saint James Crescent, about 2.50am. The Thurgoona P1 holder was so drunk, he struggled to follow what police were saying. "The male driver was observed to be slurring his speech, had bloodshot eyes and had difficulty in following simple instructions," officers told Albury Local Court on Monday. "Police have assessed the male person to be well affected by alcohol." He was asked to hand over his licence, but struggled to do so. IN OTHER NEWS: Police realised he didn't have his licence with him but identified him and took him back to Albury police station, where he returned the high-range reading. "When spoken to about his drinking, the accused told police that he had been drinking straight shots of vodka with his girlfriend prior to driving," the court heard. "The accused could not recall the number of shots he had consumed". His licence was suspended on the spot as a result of the high reading. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin asked if the young driver had completed a traffic offenders program. When the court was told he hadn't, she said it would make sense to adjourn the matter so the course could be undertaken. She said the program could be completed quickly. Ms McLaughlin said she would take the course into account when she sentences the 17-year-old. She said he would have to be disqualified for a "significant time" due to the offence. Royal was supported in court by his mother, who tendered a reference on his behalf. The matter will return on February 21 for sentence. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

