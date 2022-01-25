coronavirus,

Today marks two years since coronavirus was first detected in Australia and yet the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) continues to oversee thousands of active cases within the local community. Since June 1 2021, 13,629 residents of the MLHD have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 22 lives have been lost during the same period. In the past 24 hours until 8pm last night, 575 new infections were recorded locally, 297 cases detected through PRC testing and 278 self-reported following a positive rapid antigen test result. There are currently 30 patients hospitalised across the Murrumbidgee with the virus and four who require intensive care. The health district has released a breakdown of the currently active cases across the region by local government area (as recorded by PCR tests only): NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced that current restrictions including face masks, QR code check-ins and social distancing will be extended until February 28. The extension, which will continue to halt singing and dancing at hospitality, nightclub or other indoor venues, the Premier said intends to keep the community safe while more vaccine boosters are administrated. "As we move through, we want to maintain that cautious approach as we continue to get our booster program moving," he said. While 93.9 per cent of those aged 16 or older across the state have received two doses of a COVID vaccine, only 33.8 per cent have had a booster shot. The NSW government continues to urge people to work from home where possible. NSW Health recorded 18,512 new cases across the state, 9,422 detected through PCR testing and 9,090 detected through self-reported RATs. 2,943 people are currently hospitalised throughout NSW with the virus, and 183 patients currently require intensive care. 29 people have died within the last 24 hours until 8pm last night, bringing NSW death toll to 1,141 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

