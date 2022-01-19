news, local-news,

A public transport shortage at Glenrowan could be aided by an additional bus service. Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said the lack of transportation to and from the North East tourist town needs to be addressed. Glenrowan is serviced by a single bus service from Wangaratta which operates every Wednesday, which allows residents to visit Wangaratta for approximately two hours and tourists to visit Glenrowan for around three hours. The North East train line from Melbourne to Wodonga no longer stops at Glenrowan, but Mr McCurdy said the Greta West Primary School bus service could be utilised. "I ask the Minister for Public Transport (Ben Carroll) to enable this change to allow for the empty bus to instead be used by Glenrowan residents, specifically elderly residents to commute to Wangaratta and back without having to drive themselves," he said. "This solution would be an ideal mode of transport for residents of Glenrowan and help them get to and from Wangaratta without any hassles." IN OTHER NEWS: An inquiry into the use of school buses in rural and regional Victoria was tabled in Parliament in November last year and the Victorian Department of Transport is reviewing the findings. A key focus of the review was to understand the impacts and opportunities for the use of school buses by others. "We will continue to review the public transport network in the Hume region to ensure we're delivering the best possible service for this community," a Department of Transport spokesperson said. "We're always considering options for future public transport network improvements and will communicate with the community ahead of any future proposed changes."

