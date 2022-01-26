news, local-news,

PAKISTANI doctor Asma Sharif is now an Australian citizen after the Australia Day ceremony in Albury on Wednesday. Supported by husband Khalid Mahmood and their son Basaam Mahmood, 5, Dr Sharif said it was a natural decision for her. She said she followed her husband to Australia in 2015, the year after he migrated to work as an accountant. "Australia is a very beautiful country and Albury is also beautiful, quiet and calm," she said. "We are expecting our second child at the end of February and I'll be doing my second exam in May or June to be a doctor in Australia." IN OTHER NEWS: Other new Australian citizens were Parnisara Anderson (Thailand), Sayan Aonkhambong (Thailand), Tek Dhakal (Nepal), Elizabeth Howard (United Kingdom), Chetana Ashokgouda Malagoudra (India), Miss Saanvi Ashokgouda Malagoudra (Australia), Sarada Regmi (Bhutan) and Llewellyn Visser (South Africa). Albury City holds six Australian citizenship ceremonies a year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/06b1ad7b-6eb2-48a3-9111-890aac11a206.jpg/r0_1311_2804_2895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg