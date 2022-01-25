news, court-and-crime,

Firefighters have prevented a building catching alight after a large skip bin full of cardboard was set alight underneath an awning. Police and firefighters were twice called to Townsend Street in the early hours of Monday morning after the bin was set on fire outside Drummond Golf. The blaze burnt the side of the business and a large awning covering the footpath. Crews managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the building. Smoke marks are clearly visible on the side of the building, which also fronts Dean Street, and underneath the awning. The area is covered by security cameras and police are investigating the cause. Investigators have requested information about the incident. The first fire occurred about 1am, and firefighters returned to the scene at 5.45am after a second fire was reported in the same bin. It's unclear if the fires are being treated as suspicious or what the cause was.

