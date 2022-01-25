sport, australian-rules-football,

Ovens and Murray clubs will save money as part of a multi-million dollar AFL support package. The O and M board met on Monday night for the first time this year where key components of the community football funding were revealed. As part of its commitment, the AFL has waived insurance charges. O and M clubs had previously paid around $1250 to the game's governing body to cover costs related to public liability and personal injury insurance. The AFL has also absorbed the coaching re-accreditation fee. All coaches must have Level One accreditation and that costs $50 per year to update online. Also, individual umpires have paid a fee to become a member but that too has been waived. "Through this funding commitment, AFL Victoria wants to ease some of the administrative and financial burden on clubs by improving cash flow and positioning the game to rebound strongly in 2022," AFL Victoria community football manager Sophie Williams said. Due to COVID, the O and M has completed around 30 per cent of the past two years. Last year, the O and M completed just 13 of a possible 22 weeks, while 2020 was abandoned. It's left a massive financial hole for all clubs. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're appreciative of the work done by AFL North East Border and its area manager Zac Guilfoyle, we feel really well supported" general manager Craig Millar said. Meanwhile, the league is awaiting COVID protocols from AFL Victoria, while Jamie Ramage has replaced Kim Odewahn as deputy chair.

