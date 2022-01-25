No bail bid by accused man after Wodonga death of Duwayne Johnson

news, court-and-crime,

A man charged with murder over a death in Wodonga will return to court in May. Benjamin Stiler, 25, appeared briefly in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Duwayne Johnson. Johnson died on January 16, allegedly after being shot by Stiler on Woodland Street. Lawyer Sally Wilson said Tuesday's matter was a filing hearing, with a brief of evidence to be served by April 8 and the case to return on May 12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

