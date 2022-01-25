Border man Tyson Smith-Anderson wanted over armed robbery

news, court-and-crime,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Tyson Smith-Anderson. The 18-year-old is wanted on warrant for an armed robbery offence. Smith-Anderson is known to frequent the Benalla, Wodonga and Albury areas. IN OTHER NEWS: He is described as Caucasian, about 170 centimetres tall, with a thin build, blue eyes, and short light coloured hair. Investigators have released an image of Smith-Anderson in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his whereabouts. Call 1800 333 000 with information.

