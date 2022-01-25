Border man Tyson Smith-Anderson wanted over armed robbery
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Tyson Smith-Anderson.
The 18-year-old is wanted on warrant for an armed robbery offence.
Smith-Anderson is known to frequent the Benalla, Wodonga and Albury areas.
He is described as Caucasian, about 170 centimetres tall, with a thin build, blue eyes, and short light coloured hair.
Investigators have released an image of Smith-Anderson in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his whereabouts.
Call 1800 333 000 with information.
