A Tumbarumba businessman who has lost two children to crashes has failed to keep his licence after being caught drink-driving. Gary John Bergin appeared in Albury Local Court on Tuesday after being intercepted while driving on January 2 with his wife in the car. The court heard the couple had lost children in crashes in 2005 and May last year, with concerns raised that Bergin had put other road users at risk. Officers had pulled over his vehicle a short distance from his Mitchell Street home about 12.15am on January 2. He said he'd only had five cans of mid-strength over 12 hours, but returned a reading of .09 at the town's police station. "At the time of the police interaction the accused had glazed eyes, (was) co-operative, appeared unsteady on his feet with sluggish movements," officers noted in court. His licence was immediately suspended for the mid-range reading. "I note they've lost two children on the road," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said. Lawyer Dave Barron said the offence was the result of a miscalculation regarding his drinking. IN OTHER NEWS: "My client is not a huge man," he said. "The lack of food combined with the alcohol came into play. "He's learnt a lot from this." Bergin, a truck driver, runs a large logging company with about 100 vehicles and travels about 100,000 kilometres per year. The court heard he was an upstanding citizen who gave a lot back to the community and Mr Barron asked he avoid conviction. But Ms McLaughlin said the 67-year-old needed to be convicted due to the reading and noted the importance of deterring others from drink-driving. She noted the extreme difficulty endured by the family by losing two children, "and yet you're before the court where you put other road users at risk". Bergin opted to take a longer disqualification period to avoid having to put interlocks on the dozens of vehicles he uses. He was fined $680 and banned for six months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

