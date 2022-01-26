news, local-news,

Twenty-eight years of supporting the Wallabies paid off for Michal Zielinski as he and his two daughters became Australian citizens. The Polish Australian has lived periodically in England and Poland and had to wait to apply for citizenship, finally receiving it at Wodonga Council's event. "I've always felt Australian, which is why I broke into tears," he said. "My Dad is a Polish Aussie and my brother was born here - I've been living in and out, serving with the British Police Force back in England. "The girls were born in England and Poland, so we've been all over the place, and now we're all Aussies." Matylda, 11, one of nine new citizens, said she "feels more at home now". "I like the people here and the environment is cared for," she said. Upon moving from Sydney to Wodonga in 2020, Mr Zielinski joined the Steamers and Twin City Wanderers and works for Murrumbidgee Local Health District's people and culture team. "It's been an extremely hard time for us with nurses away and trying not to close any services down," he said. Another new citizen, Marie Surette, has also been working through the pandemic, cooking at a childcare centre. "I've been here in Australia since 2008 - I studied hospitality management in Melbourne and after four years moved here to Wodonga," she said. "I worked as a chef at Hollywoods pizza and at places in Albury." Ms Surette, who is from Mauritius, has enjoyed the "laidback" lifestyle on the Border. "I'm very proud to become a citizen, it's a very special moment," she said. With only nine new citizens to swear in and no keynote speaker, Wodonga's Australia Day ceremony lasted just over 30 minutes. For a second year in a row, there was no young citizen of the year. Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton said council had held over the award due to a lack of nominations. "My message would be, we all need to be using different channels to nominate people that we think are worthy, because I have no doubt there's a lot more people worthy than the nominations we received," he said. Cr Poulton hoped the event could return to its traditional location of Les Stone Park in 2023 and said attendance at a larger event was thought to be uncertain due to COVID impacts. "This has been a safe move ... we hope next year is more normal," he said. "Wangaratta has gone full steam ahead and I'll be interested to see what their result was ... Albury is doing their thing and I'll seek feedback on how it's worked for them. "But for us, it was 'Do what we know won't get cancelled'."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/beed373d-945f-4e9c-9e37-d11886747293.jpg/r0_97_4480_2628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg