Wahgunyah's Wes Canny is the 2022 Indigo Citizen of the Year. His many community contributions involve groups including Corowa Rowing Club, Wahgunyah Recreation Reserve, Wahgunyah Progress Association and the Wahgunyah Railway Land Development Committee. "Volunteering is incredibly rewarding from a mental health and wellbeing and social perspective but it also shows what we can achieve for our community when we work together, so to be recognised for that is great," Mr Canny said. "I'm lucky I'm at a point in my life that I have the time and the opportunity to try to make a difference for my community and our region, it just makes sense for me to do it." IN OTHER NEWS: Indigo mayor Bernard Gaffney said Mr Canny's "encouragement to be your best and his contribution to make his township, sporting clubs and community the best they can be, make him a very worthwhile award recipient". Two 2021 school captains Dharma Kotzur, 17, of Barnawartha, and Beechworth's Alex Entwistle, 18, jointly won Young Citizen of the Year. "They are exceptional leaders both at school and within the community," Cr Gaffney said. The Community Organisation of the Year is Indigo Shire Youth for Climate Action, recognising the group's efforts to bring together young people from Inidigo and the North East to connect and act on the challenges of Climate Emergency. Charlotte Richardson won the Emma George Sporting Scholarship. Four district certificates of achievement were announced, going to Steven Knight (Kiewa Tangambalanga), Phyllis Anderson (Barnawartha), Laurie Thatcher (Rutherglen) and Josie Cornish (Beechworth).

