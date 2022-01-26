sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga Raiders have signed former Northern Territory Thunder representative Joshua Cheek. The small, inside midfielder, who turned 27 last week, is a physical training instructor in the Army so he should be one of the league's fittest players. "He'll definitely add some midfield depth and is a goalkicking midfielder," delighted coach Marc Almond revealed. "He'll add some explosiveness around the contest and he kicks some really nice goals from outside 50 (metres)." Goalkicking on-ballers are crucial, with Cheek having played against two of the O and M's best in Brodie Filo (Wangaratta Rovers) and Abraham Ankers (Wangaratta) in the Northern Territory. "They're worth their weight in gold, to be able to push forward of centre and hit the scoreboard, it just adds a new dimension to not just your midfield, but your whole game," Almond praised. "They're hard to combat, midfielders don't generally man up that well (laughs), so if you can get one who can get free it's a real weapon." Cheek spent a season with Palmerston in the NTFL before joining St Mary's, only moving to the Border earlier this month. Finalists for the past six seasons, Raiders have lost enormous experience, including three-time best and fairest Jydon Neagle (Balranald) and midfielder Steve Jolliffe (Collingullie Glenfield Park). "He's in the prime of his career and I think we're going to be the youngest list," Almond offered. Cheek's signing follows the positive news last November when Raiders signed former Henty player Dale Cox and Leeton Whitton defender Jason Burke, while former player and key defender Alex Daly has returned from a stint with Leeton Whitton. ALSO IN SPORT: Raiders have a promising start to the season in that they won't face top three favourites Albury, Wangaratta and Myrtleford in the first five games.

