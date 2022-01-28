Six things to do on the Border this weekend, January 29-30, 2022

news, local-news,

ACT UP I've Been Meaning To Ask You, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, Saturday, January 29, 1pm and 7pm, After three attempts owing to the global pandemic, HotHouse Theatre finally opened its heart-warming and thought-provoking season of I've Been Meaning To Ask You at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday night. Nineteen Border-based 9-13-year-olds seek answers to the questions they've always wanted to ask set against a rocking retro soundtrack. Working with Queensland independent company The Good Room, the youngsters nail a riveting one-hour, tell-all performance. For tickets visit hothousetheatre.com.au. SHOW UP Tangambalanga family fun day and motorcycle show, Union Hotel, Tangambalanga, Sunday, January 30, 10am to 2pm Bring your bike along and the public will vote on their favourite. Down the laneway there will be a community market with 14 stallholders selling handmade, locally-produced items. Think garden art, jewellery, soaps, jams and sweet treats. Border musician James Vogel will provide live entertainment beside the Tangambalanga General Store. Kiewa-Sandy Creek Football Club will offer a barbecue lunch. HIT UP Australian Open women's and men's singles and doubles finals, Channel 9 and livestreamed on 9Now, Saturday, January 29, 4pm, and Sunday, January 30, 4pm The 2022 Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year - has reached the finals. Ash Barty, a semi-finalist here two years ago, will aim to win her first Grand Slam on home soil after reigning champion Naomi Osaka lost her third round match in a tournament upset. EAT UP The Guard Yackandandah, 6 Turntable Lane, Yackandandah, Saturday, January 29, and Sunday, January 30, 6.30am to noon The Guard Yackandandah is the new kid on the block next to Backwoods Distilling Co. They will be slinging jaffles, lemon curd-filled doughnuts and some very tasty treats this weekend. Open Thursday to Monday. LOOK UP Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga, Dean Street, Albury, Saturday, January 29, and Sunday, January 30, varied sessions Regent Cinemas is showing the best summer features in the best seats in town. For the young at heart think Sing 2 or for fashionable drama, House of Gucci. Spencer is getting rave reviews too! STOCK UP Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, January 29, 8am to noon Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/860f41e5-6134-4f17-a476-0b82c9e3a56c.jpg/r0_187_4587_2779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg