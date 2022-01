news, local-news,

IN A sign of the times the Albury City 2022 Citizen of the Year was isolating at home when the award was announced at Noreuil Park on Wednesday morning. Retired Albury police superintendent Beth Docksey said she was one day shy of completing seven days of isolation in her Albury home after a positive RAT test for coronavirus last week.

