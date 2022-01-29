comment, opinion,

I write regarding Amanda Vanstone's article, "Independents aren't the answer". Dr John Hewson said in an article (in The Saturday Paper) that "politics is increasingly attracting the wrong sort of people, those more interested in making a difference for themselves and their mates than for the constituents or our nation". The general public has lost trust in the politicians of today, and is seeking candidates with integrity and honesty. Independents must gain the community confidence to become elected, whereas many voters vote for the party rather than the nominated party candidate. Independents cannot use a "cash splash" to buy their seat. Ms Vanstone suggests that if neither of the major parties secures enough votes to form government, independents will "blackmail, or hold to ransom" before giving support to a party to form government. Independents will only work with the party that holds similar values to them and their electorate, they may not support either party to form government. Independents scrutinise each bill presented to the house, voting according to the preferred community position and national interest. Member for Indi Helen Haines is the driving force behind a robust Federal Integrity Commission, debate on which was stopped by a technicality. Government appointed "experts" work within a set of guidelines and seldom consult in depth. Independents call upon experts to consult with the grassroots, to determine the best possible outcome. Independents do not market themselves "as people of such wisdom and insight" with an "ego" as Amanda Vanstone suggests. They have to be humble, consultative, astute listeners, respectful, inclusive, before gaining the support required. Last Saturday a group of us were paddle boarding at the weir when one of us fell off the board about 500 metres from shore. We are beginners and trying to get back on the board with a lifejacket on in deep water was no easy feat. My husband asked a man next to us to help us with his boat if my husband John was unable to get back on. The reply? 'For $15 I'll do it." He then reduced his price to $10! Shame on you. I scratch my head and ask where is the humanity and the mateship that exists in Australia? If his small children needed saving how would he feel when confronted with a price. Fortunately John was able to get back on the board. A group of teenagers on a boat offered help if we needed it.

