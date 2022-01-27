sport, local-sport,

Cricket Albury-Wodonga is planning to run a knockout T20 competition for all 32 of its member clubs next season. The latter stages of the tournament would be played midweek, with teams from the District and Hume divisions able to have a crack at the association's big hitters. Traction gained from this season's experiment of playing provincial finals on Tuesday night has encouraged CAW chairman Michael Erdeljac that expanding the format in 2022-23 could prove to be a winner. "What we are looking at going forward is an FA Cup-style T20 competition with the first couple of rounds played on a Sunday and the last-eight onwards played on Tuesday night," Erdeljac explained. "We have 32 clubs, from Mount Beauty to Lockhart and from Eskdale to Corowa, and we want to see how a midweek competition goes. "I'm not afraid to try anything. "Most people know I'm not the number one traditionalist floating around and I've even been called the death of red-ball cricket but what we're doing now is following programs and pathways that Cricket Australia is providing. "T20 is one of the pathway programs now that younger people get to play all the time in representative cricket so we think we need to bring it into our programs." The first 11 rounds of this season's provincial competition were played as T20s and while the decision wasn't universally popular, there was no shortage of drama before the 50-over format kicked back in. Several clashes had to be decided by Super Overs and the race to play finals is wide open with six weeks to go. ALSO IN SPORT: "If you go back to October, we were the first association in the whole region - Southern NSW and North East Victoria - to start cricket on October 23," Erdeljac said. "Because we couldn't play cricket in Victoria but we could in NSW, we went with T20 games so everybody could play each other twice. "At least, if it didn't rain, you had the chance to play every side once in T20 and every side once in one-day cricket. "As an association, we thought that was the best option for our clubs." Last week's T20 semi-finals produced arguably the game of the season, with Tom Johnson's 58-ball century capping a thriller between Albury and Wodonga which produced 397 runs, 15 wickets and 20 sixes in front of a 400-strong crowd. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/a536ec2d-3b5a-4493-8ab6-536532e72551.jpg/r1017_426_3489_1823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg