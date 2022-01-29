A trip down memory lane | Then and Now

community,

More memories from John Flower, our previous President. In the 1950s, Albury/Wodonga had 15-20 members who raced pigeons from 60 miles up to 500 miles away. The pigeons were taken by train and released by the Station Master. Some of the Wodonga flyers were Walter Cottrell, Alan Goyne, Bill Clarkson, Les Hallawell, Cyril Kneebone, Jack Walker, Alan Smith and I. The population grew very quickly from 1960 on and a new high level reservoir was constructed on Watson Hill with a filtration and chlorination system put in. From 2000 onwards, three reservoirs were in use, Watson Hill, Bears Hill South Wodonga and Pearce's Hill in West Wodonga. In 1950, the only roads tarred were Sydney Street (now High Street) from Wodonga Creek to Griffiths Street and Ariel Street from Beechworth Road to Mitchell Street. I can remember the council putting huge pipes under the Jack in the Box Creek in about 1970s. This helped drain all the Pearce Street, Phillips Street, the east side of the racecourse and all the Wigg Street area to Arnolds Store. If the pipes can't cope, the water can still run to the Wodonga Creek via the wide open drain, which is situated above the underground pipes. There was no sewerage system up until mid-1960s. I can still remember the night soil contractors collecting the pans from outside lavatories, which were right down the back end of your block. We lived in Ariel Street, and I can remember the troops camping at the Wodonga Showgrounds during the war. Also, there was a public Air Raid Shelter at the corner of South Street and Sydney Road on the east side; also, there were trenches dug where Sumsion Gardens are today (2015). In 1952, a huge bush fire started at Barnawartha. It burnt all of West Wodonga, south of the old highway, all around the hospital site and the football ground. It was stopped in the south of Wodonga when it jumped Beechworth Road and burnt to the old Dog Racing Park, which had a two metre tin fence around it. The fire went on to burn along Bears Hill and was stopped at Kiewa.

