Australia Day has never held much significance for Dean Heta. The Wiradjuri man and Albury footballer used the day to catch up with friends in years gone by, but it has become a constant reminder of the harm to his people. Mr Heta said in order for Australia Day to be a truly national celebration, it must be observed on a different date to January 26 so it is inclusive to all. "We're seeing a major shift in people's thought processes on Australia Day and the significance of it for First Nations people across Australia," he said. "I choose not to celebrate Australia Day because of the history around it and the suffering of my people from the First Fleet, and the ongoing issues that came from the colonisation of Europeans in Australia and the removal of Aboriginal people from lands." Mr Heta said there had been positive steps made in recent years, but added it was unfortunate change the date discussions were still happening. IN OTHER NEWS: "People that are against aren't so much against the actual Australia Day but more so the day we get off," he said. "It's only going to be a really small minority disappointed that it's not January 26 because the large majority have become more educated on the impact that day has on Aboriginal people. "If we continue to have it on the day it is, it's not really Australia Day because it doesn't include all Australian people. I think it's a no-brainer to change the date." Mr Heta works for Melbourne Water and employees are encouraged to work on January 26 and take another day off later in the year. "A lot of workplaces around Australia are taking it upon themselves to try and introduce certain things like this," he said. "But it has to start from the top level of government and work down. If it doesn't, we're going to be in a continuous cycle of having debates of something we can see clear as day needs to happen." Albury Councillor Ashley Edwards is confident it's only a matter of time until the date is shifted. "The majority of people under the age of 35 agree the date should be changed," she said. "Cries of cancel culture are not founded, particularly as Australia Day is a recent holiday (1994) and wasn't always celebrated on this day. "The first Australia Day was held on July 30 in 1915. January 26 has been a day of mourning for First Nations peoples since 1938, well before it was Australia Day. "Australians should take the time to learn the true history of our nation, including the Frontier Wars and terrible massacres. "We need to listen to the voices of First Nations people and respect their calls for change."

