YOUR SAY: Date chosen for Australia Day 'absurd and an insult'

I was heartened to read your editorial ('What's the real point of national day?') published on Australia Day. I find it absurd and an insult to our Indigenous people that the date we choose to celebrate our national day is the anniversary of the day that the ships of a foreign power - the most powerful of the time - arrived on our shores with soldiers and guns to claim the continent for the British king. From that day on the Indigenous peoples, whose history on this land goes back 50-60 thousand years, were murdered, massacred and chased from their country. Fast forward 200 years and we have stolen generations and incarceration rates far in excess of non-Indigenous Australians. All this and more commencing on January 26, 1778. And we keep this date to celebrate our national day? It's a slap on the face of our Indigenous brothers and sisters on top of every other indignity they have suffered. Surely we can choose another date, and by doing so acknowledge the terrible history and current disadvantage of our Indigenous people, and get on with elevating them to their rightful status in this country. IN OTHER NEWS: Australia does have a history which we cannot rewrite. We, however, can move forward and ensure the new chapters that we make in this lucky country continue without fear of reprisal of the past. Australia Day is the joining of many cultures and enjoying the benefits we now have that other countries do not have and may never have. Idealistic? It is achievable if we move as one. MORE COMMENT Damage from recent intense rain events have been well publicised in The Border Mail. What has been omitted in these articles is that climate change is causing more such intense storms. For each one degree rise in global average temperature, the atmosphere can hold approximately 7 per cent more moisture, increasing the likelihood of extreme downpours. Neither our natural nor our built environments are prepared for the more energy-intense systems we've created. We have no time to waste, our actions now influence our future. All levels of government need to lead the way, from the federal government setting a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of at least 50 per cent this decade, to councils developing robust mitigation and adaptation strategies. Wodonga Council is currently revisiting its existing Climate Change Adaptation Plan, so there's an opportunity for our community to have their say on this right now. For more information visit: wodonga.vic.gov.au

