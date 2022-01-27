news, local-news,

Wodonga's Julius 'Jules' Lunanga has been remembered as a punctual, smiling and helpful young man, who dreamed of one day building a home for his parents and running his own mechanic company. The 18 year old Congolese refugee drowned in the Murray River at Noreuil Park in a Christmas Day tragedy that rocked the Border's African and broader community. Mr Lunanga's sister Awezaye Lunanga said her brother was a hardworking man, at his funeral service at Gateway Life Church on Thursday. "Jules was my younger brother and he was the only son in the family, which is very painful to lose him," she said. "Jules was someone who supported me and my family in Africa. "When Julius came back home from work he used to joke around with me." Ms Lunanga said her memories of her brother brought back a lot of emotion. "Jules will always be my young brother, my best friend and now I believe that he is my guardian angel watching over me and our family," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I remember when I was talking to Jules, I asked him what was his dream was, he told me that he wanted to build a house for our parents and he would also own his own mechanic company. "This is not the end of everything, because I know I can achieve some of his dream, but I know that Jules wouldn't leave me alone to achieve those dreams by myself, I strongly believe that he will always be around me to help me out. "Jules if you can hear me right now, I just want to say thank you for everything you've done in my life, thank you for being a good brother, I love you so much." Hundreds of mourners attended the service, including dozens of Mr Lunanga's workmates from Coles and Twin City Truck Centre, where he was completing an apprenticeship. Twin City Truck Centre service manager Lance Warr said Mr Lunanga was a good listener and followed instructions. "Jules completed one week of work experience with us, we were so impressed with Jules that we asked him to come back one day a week for the next three months, after this three-month period we were very much impressed and we offered Jules an apprenticeship,' he said. "I still remember the look on his face, you can't wipe that smile off. "He was always on time, early, and had that beautiful big smile on his face." Mr Warr said Jules showed a maturity beyond his years. "Jules was always asking for something else to do, he was always looking for work," he said. "He touched so many of us in a very short period, today we'll say goodbye to our friend Jules and forever in our memories he will be. "Rest in peace, Jules." A group of staff from Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Mr Lunanga's school also attended the service. Director Student Wellbeing and Pathways Lana Melbourne said Mr Lunanga joined the school in 2019 and was a friend to all who knew him. "It is with great sadness that I stand before you all today as we pay our respect and say farewell to a respected member of our college Jules Lunanga," she said. "Jules was not just a good student he was a great student, not just for his hardwork in the classroom, but for his kindness, his involvement and his persistence both inside and outside the classroom." Gateway Life Church pastor Jason Mannering, who was running the service, said Mr Lunanga was taken too soon and encouraged community members to be aware of the dangers of inland waterways before swimming. A burial at Wodonga's lawn cemetery followed the funeral service.

