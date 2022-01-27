sport, local-sport,

The Albury-Wodonga Football Association has confirmed a significant increase of Saturday games to be played this season. Officials have responded to positive feedback from clubs by almost doubling the number of senior games which will be brought forward from the regular Sunday afternoon slot. Juniors will also get a taste of Saturday football as AWFA tests the water in search of a formula which will maximise engagement. "Last year it was just seniors that we did some Saturday matches but this year we're going to run a full complement of all the ages on a Saturday," new AWFA president Greg Scott explained. "The two clubs who are playing on that Saturday will go all the way through and the senior women and senior men will follow each other late in the day as stand-alone matches. "It was a success last year, we got a lot of really good feedback so we thought 'let's try it for a whole club.' "That way, the whole club can play together on one day and have Sunday off. "Let's see how it goes. "If clubs like it, we may look at doing more; if they don't, we'll leave it where it is." The senior women's competition looks set to expand after running with just five teams in 2021. ALSO IN SPORT: "We've got some really good feedback from a number of clubs and there's a possibility we might get eight teams this year," Scott said. "I don't want to pre-empt too much but we're quite positive about that. Having those extra teams will reduce the number of byes and make the season a whole lot more enjoyable." Scott's predecessor, Mark Leman, last year floated the idea of a Riverina Women's League incorporating teams from Griffith and Wagga and while there are no immediate plans to implement that, AWFA won't be throwing the baby out with the bath water. "It won't happen for the main competition but we are talking to them to see if they're interested in playing in the FA Cup," Scott said. "We'd like to see some more interaction with those Wagga and Griffith teams but we've got to work out some of the mechanics." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/792e417d-9da3-48ae-b8bc-c382086a46e7.jpg/r0_412_4808_3129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg