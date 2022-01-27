news, local-news,

Bruce Jackson had fuel in his veins. The co-founder of Albury Street Rodders died in August last year but COVID restrictions prevented the group from honouring him the way they would have liked. A memorial rod run will be held on Saturday for Mr Jackson to celebrate his life and passion for all things cars. Mr Jackson helped organise the first Street Rod Nationals at Narrandera in 1973 from which the Australian Street Rod Federation was formed. IN OTHER NEWS: He competed for more than 15 years in dirt track racing as a member of Victorian Speedway Club and Country Racing Association. "Dad passed during COVID lockdown and our families haven't physically had our goodbyes or had dad's wake," Mr Jackson's daughter, Narelle, said. The group will meet at Barista, Baker and Brewer in Albury before they set off via Bonegilla past the old Hume Weir race track to the weir wall for lunch, with a show and shine planned at Noreuil Park to finish the day.

