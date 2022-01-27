sport, local-sport,

Officials have praised the "exceptional" way elite female players from NSW and Victoria have been hosted on the Border this week. Baranduda, East Albury, North Albury and Wodonga were the venues for eight games in the Northern Summer Series, which featured under-16 teams representing Vic Metro, Vic Country, NSW Metro and ACT / NSW Country. Riverina duo Perri Nash and Alice Caldow played for ACT / NSW Country and while illness kept Burrumbuttock's Sara Burns out of the Vic Country side, the Lavington player remains very much on their radar. "It's been an exceptional experience for the girls." Cricket Victoria's emerging player performance manager Andy Christie said. "A massive thanks to Cricket Albury-Wodonga for getting the grounds up. "They were sensational and that allowed an outstanding brand of cricket to be played over the four days. ALSO IN SPORT: "Michael Erdeljac (the CAW chairman) was a huge driver behind everything, including the organisation of accommodation at the Scots School, which was just brilliant. "It's an exciting time for this age group, with some real talent coming through. "The girls have learnt so much about their game and what it's like to travel and play cricket. "To play this higher level against their own age has been so valuable."

